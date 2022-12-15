Alief ISD bus hit by driver under the influence while students onboard in SW Houston, district says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a crash involving an Alief ISD bus and a driver that was reportedly under the influence in southwest Houston Thursday, district officials said.

It happened around 6:32 a.m. on W. Sam Houston Parkway S. and Bellaire Boulevard.

According to Craig Eichhorn with Alief ISD, the driver of the at-fault vehicle ran a red light. The driver was reportedly under the influence and was driving without a license, Eichorn said.

Investigators said the bus was going to Hastings High School and had six students onboard. They were all examined by EMS and no injuries were reported, HPD said.

The driver of the bus reportedly has a couple of bruises but is expected to be okay.