PHOTOS: Love some modern architecture? This Rice Military house on market for $1.1M could be your sweet spot

HOUSTON – A home in the Rice Military neighborhood is on the market for $1,179,000, and if you’re a fan of the modern aesthetic, this is one you’ll want to peruse, if only for a look at the standout art featured in the staging.

The mix of colorful art and industrial architecture make this author think this is the best way to decorate this home at 507 Lester Street. It’s a great way to show off the push-pull between modern, largely gray and white spaces and more traditional warmth.

The home has three bedrooms and three full baths and two half bathrooms.

The house has a whole house generator, water purifier, and softener, as well as a movie theater and full wet bar.

“This home offers the ultimate in-home entertainment experience. All AV components in the living room and theater, and security system convey with the home,” the listing reads.

The 4,400-square-foot lot features a front and side yard.

Take a look inside and be sure to let us know what you think about the property in the comments. Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

507 Lester Street (Turnkey Visuals)

MORE: