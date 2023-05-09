6-year-old celebrating birthday at Allen Mall now family’s lone survivor after mass shooting; Relatives raise over $1M

ALLEN, Texas – A 6-year-old child has tragically become the lone survivor of his immediate family following the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen.

The shooting is said to have been the second deadliest shooting to date this year in the United States.

SEE ALSO: Texas mall shooting: This is what officials are saying about the massacre in Allen

The little boy, William, lost both his parents, Kyu Song Cho, 37, and Cindy Cho, 35, and his 3-year-old brother, James, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

William had just celebrated his birthday four days prior to the shooting. He was admitted to the ICU after the shooting but has since been released.

The mass casualty claimed the lives of eight victims. They were identified as Daniela Mendoza, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, 8, Christian LaCour, 20, Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.

The gunman was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. He was shot and killed by police.

Authorities say they believe the suspect, who was armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon, was a neo-Nazi sympathizer.

SEE ALSO: What we know about the slain Texas mall massacre suspect Mauricio Garcia

According to the Mass Shooting Tracker, Allen marked the 242nd mass shooting in the United States this year.

Relatives of the Cho family have raised over $1 million in donations to help with unexpected expenses.

SEE ALSO: “Right wing death squad”: What to know about the Allen shooter’s suspected extremism

‘Grieving together’: Vigil at Allen church honors victims of outlet mall shooting

After Allen shooting, Texas Republican leaders downplay guns, focus on mental health