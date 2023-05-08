Texas mall shooting: This is what officials are saying about the massacre in Allen

The second-deadliest US mass shooting of the year unfolded at an outlet mall in Texas on Saturday afternoon. A gunman opened fire on shoppers, killing eight people and injuring at least seven others in Allen, a suburb 25 miles north of Dallas. The massacre ended when a police officer responding to an unrelated call at the mall killed the gunman.

This is what officials are saying about the shooting.

Statement from President Joe Biden

Eight Americans — including children — were killed yesterday in the latest act of gun violence to devastate our nation. Jill and I are praying for their families and for others critically injured, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously to save lives.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement are working closely together to investigate this attack and I have directed federal agencies to provide all needed support.

Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time. Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts. More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence.

Since I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law and took two dozen executive actions to stem the tide of gun violence, we have made some progress. States are banning assault weapons, expanding red flag laws and more — but it’s not enough. We need more action, faster to save lives.

Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables. Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug. Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough.

Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe.

Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris

Yesterday, Allen, Texas was torn apart by a senseless mass shooting at a shopping mall—one of far too many communities impacted by gun violence. Doug and I mourn for the eight adults and children who lost their lives, pray for those wounded, and send our gratitude to the first responders who ran toward danger. As the President said, our administration will continue to support federal, state, and local law enforcement as they investigate.

While there is much we do not yet know about this attack, here is what we do know: all Americans deserve to be safe from gun violence. But they are not. Not because we do not know the solutions. Not because the American people are divided on this issue – even a majority of gun owners support sensible reforms.

President Biden signed the most significant gun safety legislation in 30 years and implemented important executive actions, but more must be done. Send a bill to President Biden that bans assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implements universal background checks, and helps keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves and others. We need action.

Statement from Governor Greg Abbott

Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy. I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.

Statement from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Please join Jan and me in mourning the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in Allen. Please also join us in prayer for the victims’ families and friends along with the residents of Allen. We are grateful for our brave first responders who were deployed to stop the shooter and investigate this hideous crime. We are thankful for their bravery and courage.

Statement from United States Senator Ted Cruz

Heidi and I are praying for the families of the victims of the horrific mall shooting in Allen, Texas. We pray also for the broader Collin County community that’s in shock from this tragedy.

Statement from United States Representative Keith Self, who represents Allen

We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.

Statement from Allen Mayor Ken Fulk

Today is a tragic day for the City of Allen, our citizens, our friends and visitors who were at the Allen Premium Outlets. We are a strong and caring community, and we want all of the victims and their families impacted by this tragedy to know that we will wrap our arms around you, and we are here for you. The city of Allen pledges to offer our complete support. We know you are grieving, we are grieving. Rest assured, the nation and the world are also grieving.

Allen is a proud and safe city which makes today’s senseless act of violence even more shocking. However, I want to commend our police and fire departments for their quick response. Their thorough training not to hesitate to move toward the threat likely saved more lives today. We also want to thank all of our surrounding municipalities and law enforcement agencies for offering their assistance at the scene. This collective effort is what makes our North Texas communities united.

We know the days ahead will be difficult and somber. While we remember the victims of today’s shooting, we want to convey our appreciation for the condolences and notes we are receiving from all over the world. I have received calls from The White House, Governor Abbot and many other national, state and county officials who have reached out to the City of Allen to express their support and desire to help the Allen Community in any way possible.

On behalf of the city council, our law enforcement personnel, first responders and all of our city employees – we will remain strong and stand united.

Statement from Allen Premium Outlets

We are horrified by the senseless tragedy at Allen Premium Outlets and are outraged by the gun violence that continues to plague our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and others affected by this heinous act. We are thankful for the Allen Police Officer’s heroic actions and the support of all the first responders.