Have you seen her? 14-year-old Humble girl missing after she didn’t come home from school

HUMBLE, Texas – Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who didn’t return home from school.
Samantha Carballero was last seen on Tuesday morning.
She has black hair, weighs 90 pounds and is 4 feet, 10 inches tall.
A missing poster says that her phone was last traced at 3:02 p.m. in Humble at the Humble, Texas Apartments’ park across the street from Walmart on FM 1960.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call Harris County Missing Persons Unit at 281376-3472 or call Ashley and Victor Caballero at 346-917-5109.