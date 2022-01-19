68º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Have you seen her? 14-year-old Humble girl missing after she didn’t come home from school

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Humble, Texas, missing
Samantha Caballero (Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

HUMBLE, Texas – Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who didn’t return home from school.

Samantha Carballero was last seen on Tuesday morning.

She has black hair, weighs 90 pounds and is 4 feet, 10 inches tall.

A missing poster says that her phone was last traced at 3:02 p.m. in Humble at the Humble, Texas Apartments’ park across the street from Walmart on FM 1960.

Samantha Caballero (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
Harris County Constable Precinct 4 shared this missing persons poster featuring Samantha Caballero. (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call Harris County Missing Persons Unit at 281376-3472 or call Ashley and Victor Caballero at 346-917-5109.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email