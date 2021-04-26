5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, April 26

Police are searching for 40-year-old Erica Hernandez, who has been missing since Sunday, April 18, 2021.

1. Prosecutors: Man claimed he wanted to commit a mass shooting while trying to buy a gun

A man is being sought by police after prosecutors said he claimed he wanted to commit a mass shooting while he was trying to buy a gun earlier this month.

Joseph Anthony Abreu, 32, has a broad and lengthy criminal history that dates back to 2009. It includes charges of prostitution, evading arrest and criminal trespassing. He is now facing a charge of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon after prosecutors said he tried to purchase a gun at and Academy Sports & Outdoors on April 16.

“He does have a prior felony conviction which under state law prohibits him from possessing a firearm,” said Victoriano Flores, a Harris County assistant district attorney.

According to court records, Abreu tried to purchase a 9 mm pistol and was told the firearm would come with a six-round magazine and an eight-round magazine.

“That’s fine,” Abreu replied, according to court records. “I got eight rounds to kill eight people.”

