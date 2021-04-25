Texas’ newest underwater attraction with tunnel, 3,000 creatures opening in May

SEA LIFE San Antonio will open May 25 at the Shops at Rivercenter.

SAN ANTONIO – A new underwater ocean tunnel will open in San Antonio just in time for the summer.

SEA LIFE San Antonio announced that its opening date is set for May 25 at the Shops at Rivercenter, KSAT-TV reports.

SEA LIFE aquarium officials said guests will get to experience sea life in 10 interactive zones. The aquarium will include the city’s first underwater ocean tunnel, a stingray bay, and a sea horse mangrove exhibit, officials told KSAT.

“We look forward to welcoming over 3,000 creatures to the aquarium in the coming weeks, from an 8-foot zebra shark to our beautiful seahorses,” Nick Ireland, the curator for SEA LIFE San Antonio, said in a news release. “Guests will have the opportunity to come face to fin with these incredible sea creatures and immerse themselves in an underwater adventure where rays and sharks swim overhead in over 160,000 gallons of water. The attraction will also feature educational talks and feeding demonstrations throughout the day.”

Looking for passes? Single-day tickets are on sale now; annual memberships start at $45.99 for a family of three or more, and single-day tickets start at $23.99.

Guests 10 years and older will be required to wear face masks. The aquarium will also have limited capacity despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s lift of business restrictions.