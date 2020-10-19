5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Oct. 19

Here are things to know for Monday, Oct. 19:

1. FDA extends pregnancy warning for common pain relievers

Pregnant women should avoid a group of common pain relievers including Advil and Aleve for the last four months of pregnancy, federal health officials said Thursday, expanding the warning from three months.

The Food and Drug Administration said the fever-and-pain-reducing drugs can cause a rare but serious complication that can harm the fetus. They can lead to kidney problems in the fetus that can result in low levels of amniotic fluid that fills the womb.

2. Two key Texas counties — Democratic stronghold Harris and traditionally red Denton — are setting early voting records

In the first few days of early voting in an unprecedented election year, two key Texas counties saw a rush of voters coming to the polls.

North Texas' Denton County — large swaths of which are rural — that had the largest increase in early voting, of Texas' 10 largest counties, compared to 2016.

As of Friday, 27% of registered voters in Denton County had cast their ballots in the 2020 election — surpassing the county’s 2016 turnout of 18% on the fourth day.

Harris County also saw a jump in turnout. By the fourth day of early voting in 2016, 16% of the county’s registered voters had participated. This year, turnout for the same period jumped to 21%.

3. Booby-trapped Trump sign injures worker

Officials in Commerce Township, Michigan say they may seek legal action after a township worker was cut by razor blades that were taped along a political sign.

In Commerce Township, political signs cannot be in the right-of-way, or no closer than 33 feet from the center of the road.

The township worker had stopped to remove two signs that were nine feet too close when he was injured.

4. Community holds bike ride, block party to honor George Floyd

Family and friends continue to celebrate George Floyd after what would have been his 47th birthday.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and about 40 bicyclists rode 16 and a half miles in honor of Floyd.

The riders stopped at a mural dedicated to Floyd in Third Ward, where family and friends had already gathered for a block party.

5. Baby Nick to be laid to rest this week, per released funeral arrangements

The funeral for 10-month-old baby Nick Torres has been set for this upcoming week, according to the Facebook page.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at the Compean Funeral Home at 2102 Broadway Street in Houston. The service is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A viewing is set for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a coronation ceremony at 6 p.m. Guests are asked to wear white.

