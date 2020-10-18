Booby-trapped Trump sign injures worker

(NBC NEWS) – Officials in Commerce Township, Michigan say they may seek legal action after a township worker was cut by razor blades that were taped along a political sign.

In Commerce Township, political signs cannot be in the right-of-way, or no closer than 33 feet from the center of the road.

The township worker had stopped to remove two signs that were nine feet too close when he was injured.

“He pulled over, reached down to grab it...he actually thought it was electrified. He jumped and let go of it, looked at his hand and realized he was bleeding aggressively,” says Commerce Township Supervisor Dave Scott.

The signs were lined with razor blades.

“Very angry. Very upset. Why would someone set a boobytrap sign to harm someone? A child could have picked it up,” Scott says.

Read more: https://bit.ly/33MDbrT