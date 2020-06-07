What you need to know this week in Houston: George Floyd’s public viewing, funeral service and more

Here are some things happening in the week ahead:

Public viewing, funeral service for George Floyd to be held in Houston this week

A memorial service for George Floyd will be held Monday in Houston and a funeral service will be held Tuesday.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. His death sparked protests against police brutality across the country.

Floyd, 46, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

Previously, memorial services were held for Floyd in Minneapolis and in Raeford, North Carolina.

Click here for all the information about George Floyd’s Houston memorial and funeral service planned this week.

Restaurants can expand their occupancy levels to 75% Friday

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state’s restaurants could expand their occupancy levels to 75% beginning Friday, June 12.

Houston City council meetings slated for Tuesday and Wednesday

City Council meetings are conducted each week on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Until further notice, Houston City Council Meetings are being held virtually using Microsoft Teams. Public comment is allowed via teleconference; no one is allowed to appear in person in the Council Chamber. All speakers must register in advance of the meeting. To sign up to speak, call the City Secretary’s Office at 832-393-1100.

The meeting are broadcast on HTV, the City of Houston’s municipal channel, and streamed on the City’s website at https://www.houstontx.gov/htv/index.html and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/HoustonTelevision/videos/.

Click here for more information.

HISD to host Virtual Academic Signing Day

The HISD UIL Academics Department will host the second annual Academic College Signing Day next week for the district’s top University Interscholastic League (UIL) Academics, Music, and One Act Play students, according to a release from the school district.

With the district closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s signing day, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, will be virtual.

Click here for more information

HISD will hold summer school virtually, starting June 8

The Houston Independent School District will hold virtual summer school for more than 40,000 students June 8 to July 2.

“Our virtual summer school plan is a continuation of our commitment to ensure our students continue to be safely engaged academically and prepared for their grade level during the COVID-19 pandemic,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

Students will attend online classes Monday to Thursday. Daily attendance will be two hours for students in grades PK-2, three hours for students in grades 3-5 and four hours for students in grades 6-11. Summer school for high school students taking credit recovery courses and/or courses for original credit as approved by their school counselors will be determined by the courses in which they are enrolled.

Attendance by each grade level will include time students spend in live lessons with their teacher, in small group live lessons with teachers, and on assigned digital resources.

Click here for more information.

Where to find free food in the Houston area this week

Amid the pandemic, as some face layoffs or weeks without work, the demand for food assistance has increased at Houston-area food banks and distribution sites.

The Houston Food Bank, the Houston Independent School District and several other Houston-area organizations are stepping in to support Houstonians during a time when so many are in need.

Click here for more information on dates, times and locations where families can find free food in the Houston area.