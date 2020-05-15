5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, May 15

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Here are things you need to know for Friday, May 15:

1. Flash flood watch issued for Houston area until Saturday evening

Periods of heavy rain are expected across the Houston area this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for much of Southeast Texas from late Friday night until Saturday evening.

2. 'He’s not a bad dude’: Cousin of suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Houston questions incident

A suspect was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The officer tried for four minutes to get the suspect to comply with his commands to no avail while continuing to call for backup, Acevedo said. During that time, Acevedo said the suspect called the officer the N-word multiple times and challenged him.

The suspect’s cousin told KPRC 2 that she has some questions about how everything played out, saying “He was a fun person, he was a fun person to be around. He loved family and he loved hanging out with his family. He’s not a bad dude at all. He’s family-oriented."

3. Expect more cases of strange coronavirus syndrome in kids, doctors warn

Parents, hospitals and clinics should expect to see more cases of a mystifying condition that seems to be affecting children after a bout with Covid-19, doctors said.

The condition, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, appears to be a post-viral syndrome.

Symptoms include persistent fever, inflammation and poor function in organs such as the kidneys or heart.

4. How Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is navigating coronavirus and conservative backlash in Texas’ biggest county

On March 1, before Harris County reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus but as the disease was already infiltrating America’s biggest cities, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made a call to ground zero.

It was Dow Constantine, her counterpart in Washington state’s King County, who picked up. At the time, he was responding to what was believed to be the first coronavirus death in the United States.

Hidalgo believed Texas had the benefit of precious time, and she wanted Constantine’s advice to make sure she didn’t squander it. What did he wish he had known two weeks ago?

Hidalgo, who took office in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, came into the job knowing she would have to prepare for disasters.

What she was not prepared for was the acrid backlash that would follow.

5. 5 children found in wooden box, 3 adults arrested

Five children were found in a wooden box in the back of a pickup truck in California on Tuesday near the Arizona border.

Deputies said five young children were left unrestrained in the truck bed with no ventilation or air conditioning ... And no water.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies also discovered illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun. They arrested three adults for child endangerment.

WORD OF THE DAY

Odeum [oh-dee-uh m] (noun) 1. a hall, theater, or other structure for musical or dramatic performances; 2. (in ancient Greece and Rome) a roofed building for musical performances.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 15, 1937: Madeleine Albright, America’s first female secretary of state, is born Maria Jana Korbelova in Prague, Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Life is a great sunrise. I do not see why death should not be an even greater one.” - Vladimir Nabokov

