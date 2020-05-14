5 children found in wooden box, 3 adults arrested

NEEDLES, Calif. – Five children were found in a wooden box in the back of a pickup truck in California on Tuesday near the Arizona border.

Authorities responded to a call about the children in a crate in a vehicle along Interstate 40.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded and located the truck in the city of Needles.

Deputies said five young children were left unrestrained in the truck bed with no ventilation or air conditioning ... And no water.

Outside temperatures were around 100 degrees.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies also discovered illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun. They arrested three adults for child endangerment.

The San Bernardino County Children and Family Services took custody of the children.

It’s not clear whether the adults and children were related.