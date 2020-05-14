Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to 2020 graduates!

HOUSTON – Krispy Kreme is treating 2020 graduates to a sweet delight during salty times as the coronavirus pandemic causes schools and universities to cancel graduation ceremonies across the country.

It seems like 2020 graduates can’t get a break, especially high school seniors who are not only dealing with the cancelation of prom but also graduation ceremonies. A doughnut can’t fix all their problems but a sweet delight may brighten their day — especially since it’s free.

High school and college seniors along with their families and friends who are not able to celebrate graduation, will be able to purchase a new 2020 Graduate Dozen for the week of May 18 to May 24. For an even “sweeter” deal, Krispy Kreme said on May 19, seniors can get one 2020 Graduate Dozen for free by wearing their cap and gown or other Class of 2020 items such as their senior statues to their local participating Krispy Kreme shop.

The 2020 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Here are the following items 2020 seniors can wear or bring from the list below:

Cap and gown with 2020 tassel

Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2020 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Other Class of 2020 senior swag

The 2020 Graduate Dozen is available at participating Krispy Kreme shop locations only while supplies last. Participating locations may require ID.