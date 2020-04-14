Companies are offering COVID-19 antibody tests but make sure you understand the results

HOUSTON – A lot of companies are now selling quick blood tests that let people know whether they’ve developed antibodies to the COVID-19 virus. However, there is a concern in the medical community some people will use results from these antibody tests to make big decisions in their life, without first understanding what the results mean.

“There’s a lot of confusion,” said Dr. David Persse, EMS Chief and Houston Fire Department Medial Director.

Persse, without giving specific names, said he’s become frustrated with how some companies are marketing their antibody tests.

“The salespeople, I’ve been disappointed with and I have argued pretty loudly with them. They are advertising them as if they are a test, as if somebody has the illness, that is not true, that is a falsehood. That is inaccurate and they need to stop doing that,” said Persse.

Persse explained an antibody test, which is a blood test, not a nasal or throat swab, will simply tell a person if they have developed antibodies to the COVID-19 virus.

“Antibody tests come in many different flavors and it really depends on the type of question that you’re asking,” said Dr. Pedro Piedra, professor of pediatrics, molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine.

Piedra said testing for antibodies is crucial in understanding the full extent of this pandemic but cautions how the general public views individual results. For example, Piedra said the antibody test cannot be used to determine if someone is currently infected with COVID-19 or whether they are still contagious.

Piedra said an antibody test also cannot determine a person’s level of immunity because not enough research has been done to determine what levels of antibodies are needed for protection or for how long that protection will last.

“That duration of protection may be one year, maybe two years, it may be ten years,” said Piedra.

Piedra said individuals should discuss any antibody test results with their doctor.

While dozens of companies now offer these antibody tests, the U.S. Food and Drug Association has only given Emergency Authorization Use to one -- Cellex, which is based in North Carolina. This means a review of the test is still underway, but enough results have been validated the FDA feels the test is reliable.

Companies can still market COVID-19 antibody tests due to the current state of emergency, as long as certain guidelines and protocols are followed. For example, companies must note a test has not been reviewed by the FDA and the test cannot be used to determine current infection.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also weighed in on this issue in a statement to KPRC 2.

“We encourage providers to use tests with an FDA Emergency Use Authorization because they come with a track record of data on reliability. At this point, there’s only one serology, or antibody, test with an EUA. For tests without that kind of authorization, we don’t have a clear picture yet of their reliability. An important point is that serology tests are used to show that someone has been infected in the past. They can’t be used to diagnose current infections and don’t show that someone is capable of spreading a disease."

Persse, Piedra and state health officials said if someone is considering a COVID-19 antibody test, to only use well-known, reputable labs, ask exactly what type of results the test will provide and to discuss those results with a doctor.

