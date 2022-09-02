6 family-friendly activities to do around Houston this Labor Day Weekend

Local freelance writer, Amanda Sorena, shares her affordable guide to Labor Day weekend for all ages.

HOUSTON – If you want to make the most out of the 3-day weekend by taking the family out for some fun activities that won’t break the bank, there are great options in our area perfect for all ages.

Amanda Sorena, the local writer and mom, shared her top picks for Labor Day Weekend.

To see Sorena’s complete interview, watch the video above.

1. NATIONAL CINEMA DAY

Date: Tomorrow- All Day

- The non-profit Cinema Foundation named this special a one-day event

- Most of the major chains -- including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, and Premiere Cinemas - are participating.

- Go to NationalCinemaDay.Org to find participating local theaters.

Cost - $3 per ticket (plus tax)

2. MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL AT ASIA SOCIETY

When: Tomorrow 11-am-2pm

- Also known in many Asian countries as the Moon Festival or Lantern Festival, it welcomes the autumn harvest and full moon.

- It features Taiwanese artists and photography, Vietnamese storytelling, and exciting art activities such as lantern-making, paper cutting, and faux mooncakes.

Ad

- At 11:30 am, there will a parade and special presentations with Taiwan Ministry of Culture, and artist Shen Chao-Liang will present images from his latest project.

Cost: Free, but they do ask you to register on their site.

3. END OF SUMMER FIREWORKS KEMAH BOARDWALK

When: Sunday, 9 pm Fireworks

- Spend the day at the boardwalk riding all of the rides, grabbing a bite to eat, then stick around for the fireworks at 9 pm

- Most rides open up at 12pm and there are special passes and deals offered throughout the weekend but expect to spend $6+ per ride or $49.99 for a weekend pass.

- Tickets for a special Boardwalk Beast Fireworks Cruise are available for $40 per person onsite at the ticket booth. First come, first served. Boarding begins at 8:30 PM.

Cost: Fireworks are free, but all the rides/boat cruises are extra.

4. PLANEAMAZING LABOR DAY AT LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM

When: Monday, 10 am to 5 pm

- Free hot dog meals and drinks (while supplies last)

- Enjoy plane tours, flight simulators, and a peek inside the NASA Shuttle Simulator.

Ad

- You can also test your engineering skills at the fan favorite “Eggstranaut.”

Cost: $10 per person

5. GET A NEW PERSPECTIVE AT MUSEUM FINE ARTS HOUSTON

When: Today- Monday. Times vary

-Leandro Erlich: Seeing Is Believing is super fun and something you must go see before it leaves on September 15th.

- Start with M.C. Escher’s exhibit, which leaves September 5th, and see his reality-bending drawings before heading downstairs to climb all over Leandro Erlich’s building landscape.

- Tickets are timed, so be sure to book online ahead of time and plan accordingly.

Cost: Kids under 12 are free, Leandro Erlich $19 for adults, Escher $24

6. CIDERCADE

When: All weekend long starting at 10 am.

-Located near EADO, Cidercade has over 275 arcade games (and serves hard ciders, hard kombuchas, and hard seltzers).

- Family-friendly during the day, and 21+ after 8 pm.

- You can add unlimited sodas for the kids for $5

- There is no food on-site, but they do allow deliveries for you to bring your own food in and they do have a regular food truck schedule.

Ad

Cost: $10 per person for a day pass, drinks are extra