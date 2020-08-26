Houston, are you ready? Last-minute DIY home storm prep ahead of Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON – Running behind on home storm preparations?

Don’t fret! President and CEO of Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) Leslie Chapman-Henderson has some quick and easy ways to help you get your property ready to weather the storm.

Though the Metro Houston area is currently projected on the “clean” side of the storm path, preparing for the worst and hoping for the best is always the safest policy. As of this morning, Hurricane Laura is expected to be a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches land, and winds are expected to reach up to 145 mph.

According to Chapman-Henderson, taking measures to safeguard your property can make a huge difference in the amount of potential damage your home sustains, and doing so is as easy as following your “ABC’s.” Here are some simple DIY steps you can take to protect your property before the storm hits:

A: ANCHOR

Bring anything in from outside your home that could become windborne and ask neighbors to do the same

Remove gravel/rock-landscaping material

Trim/anchor down trees and foliage

B: BRACE

Bolt all doors with foot and head bolts with a minimum one-inch bolt throw length

Reinforce the garage door and tracks

C: COVER & CLEAN

S: SANDBAGS

Use sandbags to redirect water and debris from your property ; though the main concern for Hurricane Laura is wind rather than rain, low-lying areas prone to flooding should always be prepared

Additionally, Chapman-Henderson recommends planning for power outages. Set your fridge to the coldest setting, charge all phones, laptops and power banks and have flashlights and candles at the ready.

For more information, visit the FLASH website.

