5 must-have apps to help get you through a hurricane

HOUSTON – The importance of hurricane preparedness cannot be stressed enough.

That’s why having an emergency plan is essential.

We want to make sure you have access to the most helpful resources in case of an emergency.

Many of those resources may just be a click away.

Your smart phone may be one of your most essential life lines during a time like this.

That’s why tech expert Nick Wolny, is sharing the 5 must-have apps to help you weather the storm by staying safe and informed.

Let’s put our smart phones to good use!

1. NEXTDOOR

Let’s you be in touch with your neighbors.

Important way to communicate if 911 becomes unavailable

One of their brand stories is from a family that was stranded during Harvey and couldn’t get in touch with 911. A neighbor rescued them via canoe in one hour.

2. ZELLO

A walkie-talkie app that lets you keep in touch with neighbors if cell service goes down.

Your phone picks up different radio frequencies

Also an app that became nationally and internationally popular during Hurricane Harvey.

4. FEMA

Get the most direct and updated information about hurricane updates and exact information.

Not an app, but I would also recommend Space City Weather as a great resource.

4. GASBUDDY

Low on gas and in a new location? If you do need to travel, this app will alert you to the nearest gas station.

Could be helpful if you find yourself needing to take lots of backroads or unusual detours in coming days.

5. RED CROSS APPS

Important information regarding both first aid and pet first aid.

This app information is fully available even when offline, which is important in case cell towers go down.

FIRST AID: AMERICAN RED CROSS

PET FIRST AID: AMERICAN RED CROSS

