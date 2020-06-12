The ULTIMATE Father’s Day gift guide in Houston
Support your local businesses
HOUSTON – When it comes to finding dad the right gift, sometimes it can be a little hectic. According to a national survey, the top gift categories include personal care, home and gardening and tools.
This year forget the shaving, gardening and tool kits, we created the ultimate guide on unique gifts and items for that special man in your life. The best part, they all support local businesses.
From masculine candles to pampering dad at a salon, there is certainly something for everyone.
Manready Mercantile
Father’s Day Candles are ready to go! This year we made them with a special Karmawood + Cardamom blend that’s deep, dark, earthy, and mysterious. Expect notes of exotic woods, amber, tobacco, black pepper and vanilla. Uniquely packaged in a paint can, these are great for the home, office, or man cave. Grab one for the ol’ man on manready.com or at the shop! #workhardlivewell #giftideas #giftsforhim #fathersday photo by @chrismcgee713
Manly Review: “This is one of my favorite spots in Houston. The amount of awesome and random things that they carry are amazing. One of those places that you never know what kind of cool things that you will find when you walk in. And the candles. Just incredible. I always try to have a couple around the house and the office.” -Dustin
Address: 321 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008
More Info: manready.com
Phone: (713) 861-6618
Reserve Supply Company
Next Sunday is Father's Day and we have something for dads with all different interests; music, motors, design, all the way to the great outdoors. Let us help you choose something that he’ll be psyched to not only get, but actually use! We've resumed store hours but if your prefer to order online and do curbside pick up we're continuing that as well. Thanks for shopping small. #reservesupplycompany
Customer Review: “Picked up a wallet from here earlier today. Shop has an amazing selection of high-quality, eclectic men’s goods. The owner Jason was very friendly and knowledgeable about his products. I will definitely come back the next time I’m looking to make another high-quality goods purchase!” - Amyn
Address: 2205 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
Website: reservesupplycompany.com
Phone: (713) 750-9582
STAG Provisions
Dude Review: “Few genuine men’s clothing store that I visit repeatedly. You can find solid deal at the SALE corner. Staff is kind and helpful which makes me want to come here again.” - Al
Address: 2614 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
More Information: stagprovisions.com
Phone: (832) 667-8211
Paris Texas Apparel Co.
Checkout our New Father’s Day Baskets! Starting today you can build your own Father’s Day Basket - filled with items your Dad will love. Swing by our Voss & Woodway store to place your order OR see our link in bio to learn more. ▫️Instore & Phone Orders Only - custom baskets are not available online.▫️
Gent Review: “Great authentic Texas items— especially t-shirts and wonderful customer [service].” -Darrell
Address: 1341 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057
More Info: paristexasco.com
Phone: (800) 941-1410
Southern Gents
Gentleman Review: “Awesome style for the distinguished gentleman.” -Jeff
About: Unique, carefully curated online collection for classic goods, signature menswear and affordable unisex accessories from Houston.
Online Boutique: s-gents.com/
The Hat Store
So fresh and so clean 🔥 This Native American themed-inspired @resistol1927 40X Dunn was exclusively customized for one of our customers by Anthony! It is shaped into a modified teardrop with a 3 1/2 brim finished with a pencil curl. The hat band is custom made with earth tone patterns and accessorized with a golden feather and a customized leather patchwork with mountains and an orange background for a sunrise 🌄. Want your own custom hat? Come in and let us know one week in advance! • • • #nativeamerican #nativeamericaninspired #custom #customized #resistolhats #resistol #art #artwork #houston #tx #thehatstoretx
Customer Review: “This is where you need to go for a hat if you value that special customer service experience that is tough to find these days. I walked in not knowing much about hats but the crew got me up to speed quickly and the 40+ year veteran of shaping hats put me in the hat I was looking for!” -Tom
Address: 5587 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77056
Website: thehatstore.com
Phone: (713) 780-2480
Stogies World Class Cigars
Local Review: “The most complete cigar shop in the Houston area! Very knowledgeable and highly professional staff. My favorite spot for my sticks.” -Edwin
Address: 6100 Westheimer Rd #102, Houston, TX 77057
More Info: stogiesworldclasscigars.com
Phone: (713) 783-5100
HopDrop
HopDrop is giving away a mixed-case of the above-pictured @SpindleTapBrewery cans to one lucky Houston-area winner! This contest is open to members and non-members alike -- you just need to be located within our delivery zone. Entering the contest is easy: 1) Follow @HopDropit on Instagram 2) Like this post. 3) Tag three of your Houston-area beer friends in the comments. For extra entries, share this post in your Stories! The contest is open until next Monday, and the winner will be selected by random number generator. Good luck to everyone, and cheers!
User Review: “Great service and very affordable craft beer delivery service. Always on time and correct with every order. Draft wagon monthly add on helps me get beer that would take me an hour round trip to purchase delivered to my house at my convenience.” -Tony
About: HopDrop partners with nearby breweries to deliver beverages on the spot to Houstonians. It offers two levels of Draft Wagon memberships for those who enjoy drinking craft beers.
More Info: https://gohopdrop.com/
The Gentry Men’s Salon & Upscale Barbershop
Gentleman Review: “Very laid back upper-scale barbershop. Everyone is very hospitable and welcoming. Plenty of amenities from complimentary bottled water to Scotch whiskey. Relaxing chairs and modern decor with dark wood accents really make the place feel comfortable. Backroom with massage chairs and warm towels while you get a relaxing head scrub. Lavender scented water spray. Everything is VERY clean and the place smells amazing too.” -Blake
Address: 2405 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77063
More Info: thegentry.com
Phone: (832) 925-4368
Happy Father’s Day to all the cool dads out there
