The ULTIMATE Father’s Day gift guide in Houston

HOUSTON – When it comes to finding dad the right gift, sometimes it can be a little hectic. According to a national survey, the top gift categories include personal care, home and gardening and tools.

This year forget the shaving, gardening and tool kits, we created the ultimate guide on unique gifts and items for that special man in your life. The best part, they all support local businesses.

From masculine candles to pampering dad at a salon, there is certainly something for everyone.

Manready Mercantile

Manly Review: “This is one of my favorite spots in Houston. The amount of awesome and random things that they carry are amazing. One of those places that you never know what kind of cool things that you will find when you walk in. And the candles. Just incredible. I always try to have a couple around the house and the office.” -Dustin

Address: 321 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008

More Info: manready.com

Phone: (713) 861-6618

Reserve Supply Company

Customer Review: “Picked up a wallet from here earlier today. Shop has an amazing selection of high-quality, eclectic men’s goods. The owner Jason was very friendly and knowledgeable about his products. I will definitely come back the next time I’m looking to make another high-quality goods purchase!” - Amyn

Address: 2205 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Website: reservesupplycompany.com

Phone: (713) 750-9582

STAG Provisions

Dude Review: “Few genuine men’s clothing store that I visit repeatedly. You can find solid deal at the SALE corner. Staff is kind and helpful which makes me want to come here again.” - Al

Address: 2614 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

More Information: stagprovisions.com

Phone: (832) 667-8211

Paris Texas Apparel Co.

Gent Review: “Great authentic Texas items— especially t-shirts and wonderful customer [service].” -Darrell

Address: 1341 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057

More Info: paristexasco.com

Phone: (800) 941-1410

Southern Gents

Gentleman Review: “Awesome style for the distinguished gentleman.” -Jeff

About: Unique, carefully curated online collection for classic goods, signature menswear and affordable unisex accessories from Houston.

Online Boutique: s-gents.com/

The Hat Store

Customer Review: “This is where you need to go for a hat if you value that special customer service experience that is tough to find these days. I walked in not knowing much about hats but the crew got me up to speed quickly and the 40+ year veteran of shaping hats put me in the hat I was looking for!” -Tom

Address: 5587 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77056

Website: thehatstore.com

Phone: (713) 780-2480

Stogies World Class Cigars

Local Review: “The most complete cigar shop in the Houston area! Very knowledgeable and highly professional staff. My favorite spot for my sticks.” -Edwin

Address: 6100 Westheimer Rd #102, Houston, TX 77057

More Info: stogiesworldclasscigars.com

Phone: (713) 783-5100

HopDrop

User Review: “Great service and very affordable craft beer delivery service. Always on time and correct with every order. Draft wagon monthly add on helps me get beer that would take me an hour round trip to purchase delivered to my house at my convenience.” -Tony

About: HopDrop partners with nearby breweries to deliver beverages on the spot to Houstonians. It offers two levels of Draft Wagon memberships for those who enjoy drinking craft beers.

More Info: https://gohopdrop.com/

The Gentry Men’s Salon & Upscale Barbershop

Gentleman Review: “Very laid back upper-scale barbershop. Everyone is very hospitable and welcoming. Plenty of amenities from complimentary bottled water to Scotch whiskey. Relaxing chairs and modern decor with dark wood accents really make the place feel comfortable. Backroom with massage chairs and warm towels while you get a relaxing head scrub. Lavender scented water spray. Everything is VERY clean and the place smells amazing too.” -Blake

Address: 2405 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77063

More Info: thegentry.com

Phone: (832) 925-4368

Happy Father’s Day to all the cool dads out there