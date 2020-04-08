6 bodies of water around Houston to help you reflect and relax

HOUSTON – People often seek peace and tranquility near lakes, rivers and other bodies of water. As stay-home orders remain in effect for Houston and the surrounding areas, these natural sites can provide a place of solace and reflection for those feeling stressed during these uncertain times.

Though Governor Abbot has ordered for the temporary closing of state parks and historic sites, some city parks remain open. However, the use of benches, playgrounds and workout equipment is prohibited, and all should continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines by staying six feet away from others.

If you’re looking for an escape, here are six relaxing bodies of water around Houston that you can visit to help ease your worried mind.

1. Lake Conroe

Visitor’s review: “A large lake with a dam just west of the city of Conroe, Texas - about 1 hour north of Houston. A large lake with lots of commercial businesses along the banks and also a lot of residential and rental property. Because it’s a dam the lake level stays about the same. Lots of fish and birds . It gets real busy for the holidays. Lots of fishing and sightseeing. I have been here before and will come back again. I highly recommend this to anyone.” – Dave D.

Address: 14968 TX-105, Montgomery, TX 77316

2. Buffalo Bayou

Visitor’s review: “Very beautiful bayou and park. Once we got to the park and started the trail by the river bayou we felt like we were transported out of the big city into the wilderness of the south. There were wild animals about, beautiful birds flying around and it was very quiet. There were beautiful purple flower patches throughout the park. The trail does go on for a long while and ends close to downtown. Makes for a beautiful photo shoot if you are trying to get the bayou and downtown Houston in one shot.” – Phillip V.

Address: 1800 Allen Pkwy & Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77019

3. McGovern Lake

The rain has let up, just in time for Sunday. Grab a takeout meal from Pinewood Cafe with your family and find a... Posted by Hermann Park Conservancy on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Visitor’s review: “This place is absolutely perfect if you have kids…from green play spaces, a long pond, lake with paddle boats, picnic areas, snack shop, beautiful tranquil Japanese garden with streams and bridges...We spent many hours here enjoying the scenery and the activities. It’s a beautiful place to walk on a nice day.” – Kara T.

Address: 1700 Hermann Dr. Houston, TX 77004

4. Clear Lake

Visitor’s review: “Loved it. There are so many places where kids can just blow off steam, and just as many where you can relax by the coast. The breeze from the lake makes summer days more bearable and there’s a long dock where you can walk out onto the lake, where you can fish or just enjoy the view. The park is entirely family and pet friendly, and the sunsets there are amazing. Your kids will also really enjoy feeding the little ducks along the coastline too. My family enjoyed part of summer vacation there. We will be back!” – Kelly X.

Address: 5001 E NASA Pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586

5. Brazos River

Visitor’s review: “Recently came here for art class. Such a pretty, well maintained, serene park along a busy street. The memorial honoring five branches of our military is on a tiny island on the end of the lake, connected by a short bridge. The walking path around the lake is, I think, one mile. The first time I came, saw butterflies, an egret and a quite untidy swan. Second time, there was a pair of swans that took a swimming break before flying off! There’s a posted alligator warning, but I didn’t see any and that’s fine by me!” – Soo L.

Address: 15300 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

6. Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve

We think Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve is at the top of the list when it comes to places to kick back and relax! 🌳🚣‍♀️ #NationalRelaxationDay Posted by Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Visitor’s review: “Such a peaceful and tranquil park in a busy area. There is a 1.7 mile track that surrounds the rain fed lake. The trees, wildlife and water make this one of my favorite places to escape. Multiple docks where you can fish, also canoes and kayaks are allowed. There are also a few Pokestops and geocache sites!” – Rolando R.

Address: 20215 Chasewood Park Dr, Houston, TX 77070

