What you need to know about the Houston Zoo’s first ever BREW LIGHTS
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo is hosting the first-ever Brew Lights event on Thursday, November, 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. This ticketed event allows 21-and-up guests an opportunity to see Zoo Lights before it opens for the season, plus NO KIDS.
It’s a great date night or outing for friends. Tickets are $45 and include admission into Zoo Lights and two 12-oz pours of Saint Arnold brews.
Stroll through the now two-times brighter Zoo Lights while sipping Saint Arnold beers. Holiday food and snacks will also be available for purchase. Guests must be 21 and up to attend.
Saint Arnold brews and holiday treats, such as s’mores, will be provided to enjoy as you check out some of the Zoo Lights displays.
View this post on Instagram
Cheers to our first-ever Brew Lights presented by @txuenergy! 🍻Tonight, the first 1,000 guests will receive a FREE light-up ornament necklace and glow mug to fill with their favorite @saintarnoldbrewing beer. Stop by the TXU Energy tent to pick up your mug. Only a few tickets remaining—get yours today.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Click2Houston.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact support+comments@grahamdigital.com.