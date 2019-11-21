The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo is hosting the first-ever Brew Lights event on Thursday, November, 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. This ticketed event allows 21-and-up guests an opportunity to see Zoo Lights before it opens for the season, plus NO KIDS.

It’s a great date night or outing for friends. Tickets are $45 and include admission into Zoo Lights and two 12-oz pours of Saint Arnold brews.

Stroll through the now two-times brighter Zoo Lights while sipping Saint Arnold beers. Holiday food and snacks will also be available for purchase. Guests must be 21 and up to attend.

Saint Arnold brews and holiday treats, such as s’mores, will be provided to enjoy as you check out some of the Zoo Lights displays.