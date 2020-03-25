Houston city workers are essential workers, mayor says

HOUSTON – City of Houston workers are essential workers and are allowed to work under the stay-home-work-safe order, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The order, which was issued Monday, aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus by requiring people to stay at home unless they are conducting essential business or going to work for a business that is deemed essential.

Turner said Tuesday that city employees supplement the 16 sectors of business that have been identified as vital to health and safety by the Department of Homeland Security.

“You can’t close down city government because we complement and support all of these essential services,” Turner said.

Turner said that he has asked city employees who must be at a workplace to practice the social distancing requirements in the order.

The mayor said that any workers who do not feel comfortable reporting to work can use their vacation or accrued sick time.

Anyone in Harris County who has questions about whether their business or their employer is deemed essential can email stayhome@cjo.hctx.net.

More of our coronavirus coverage

FIND ALL OF OUR COVERAGE: See everything you need to know about coronavirus on our special page

LOCAL CASES: See all the latest local coronavirus updates in our blog

TOTAL CASES: Keep track as new coronavirus cases are reported in counties in the Houston area

TEXAS: Here’s everything you need to know about the coronavirus in Texas

MAPPED: See a Johns Hopkins interactive map that shows how coronavirus has spread through the world

DEATHS: Here’s what we know about the 100 people who’ve died in the US from coronavirus

HOW TO HELP: How to help Houstonians in need during the coronavirus outbreak

STORYTIME: Watch KPRC 2 Anchors read children’s books as part of a new storytime feature for Houston kids and families