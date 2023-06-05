PHOTOS: Stained glass, wood carvings to drool over for days - Historical Texas Victorian on market for $475K

GAINESVILLE, Texas – The Houston and Galveston area has its share of fine Victorian homes, but when you cast the net a bit wider across Texas, gems emerge with incredibly fine pedigree like one home a bit north of Dallas in Gainesville.

The 1892 home on the market in that town that lies about five hours northwest of Houston has stained glass and wood carvings a historical home lover could drool over for days.

The corner lot property is on the market for $475,000. The home has four bedrooms, one bathroom and one half-bathroom in its 4,329 square feet. Among the many features, the house has wood floors and three, intricate fireplaces that are thought to be from the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. The carvings are truly something to behold, the wood incredibly unpainted. Two large stained glass windows adorn the large wood-paneled staircase.

Aside from the historical features, the home appears to have stewards that have built it up for the future with updated electrical, plumbing, roof and more.

Bonus points from us for these features detailed in the listing: “Accessible by ladder, but room for a lift, is a converted attic to provide additional space. The property comes with approved plans for kitchen and bathroom renovations offering an exciting opportunity for the new owners to add their personal touch. A unique feature is the original Eldridge family hitching post. Located a short walk from downtown Gainesville, this home is regularly a part of the Morton Museum’s Historical Tour.”

Take a look inside and out. What a treat to see such a home in Texas:

