Whoa, Nelly! Brenham luxe resort and equestrian estate gallops onto market for $15M 🐎

BRENHAM, Texas – A bucolic Brenham estate galloped onto the market this week for $15 million.

The 313-acre property at 10000 Champion Drive features an array of equestrian facilities, along with a clubhouse and numerous haciendas and casitas that once constituted the luxury resort The Inn at Dos Brisas.

Opened in 2004, the boutique hotel operated for 17 years before owners Jennifer and Doug Bosch announced its closure.

On their website, the couple thanked guests for their patronage and stated that they “look forward to spending more time with (their) family.”

The inn’s renowned restaurant was once the only Forbes five-star dining destination in the state and boasted a “Best of Award of Excellence” from Wine Spectator magazine for its 7,000-bottle wine cellar. The eatery sourced its produce from a 42-acre, FDA-certified organic farm on the premises which was equipped with an expansive greenhouse.

Haciendas on the property feature soaring cathedral ceilings, French oak floors, magnificently appointed master baths, and furnished screened porches. Amenities boasted by each include a dressing room, a walk-in closet, an outdoor shower, and a private plunge pool. The haciendas and the casitas are outfitted with large stone fireplaces and kitchenettes.

An equestrian center billed as the “ultimate luxury stables” also operated on the country estate and sported one of the largest privately owned indoor riding arenas in Texas. Also among the facilities is a large outdoor arena, a covered pen, several manicured, seeded paddocks, and four large turnout pastures.

More noteworthy features of the property include tennis courts, stocked ponds and a creek.

The listing is represented by Tonya Currie of the realty brokerage Compass.

Saunter through the photos below for a look around.

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

10000 Champion Drive (James Pharaon / Compass)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.