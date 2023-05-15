PHOTOS: Step inside this luxe Piney Point mansion listed for $5.25M

The home sports a striking Art Deco-inspired exterior, while inside, it’s unapologetically modern with large, unadorned windows, crisp custom finishes and a home design that emphasizes clean lines and geometric shapes.
Its thoughtful floorplan offers a seamless flow from formal to informal spaces and boasts an array of entertainment features perfect for family gatherings. Highlights include a designated wet bar, a climate-controlled wine vault, a full catering kitchen, and a large game and media room with a golf simulator.
The contemporary creation boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half baths.
Awash in natural light, the primary suite comes complete with new white oak flooring and a dazzling ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, a large shower, a spacious soaking tub, and a walk-in closet.
Scroll through the photos below for a virtual tour of 467 Gingham Drive.
