PHOTOS: Step inside this luxe Piney Point mansion listed for $5.25M

HOUSTON – Meet 467 Gingham Drive, a 9,199-square-foot estate sitting in repose on a lush half-acre lot in in the wooded wonderland that is the affluent alcove of Piney Point Manor.

Listed for $5.25 million, the palatial property is represented by Marnie Greenwood of Compass Realty.

The home sports a striking Art Deco-inspired exterior, while inside, it’s unapologetically modern with large, unadorned windows, crisp custom finishes and a home design that emphasizes clean lines and geometric shapes.

Its thoughtful floorplan offers a seamless flow from formal to informal spaces and boasts an array of entertainment features perfect for family gatherings. Highlights include a designated wet bar, a climate-controlled wine vault, a full catering kitchen, and a large game and media room with a golf simulator.

The contemporary creation boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half baths.

Awash in natural light, the primary suite comes complete with new white oak flooring and a dazzling ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, a large shower, a spacious soaking tub, and a walk-in closet.

Scroll through the photos below for a virtual tour of 467 Gingham Drive.

467 Gingham Drive (Photographer: Strata Visuals)

