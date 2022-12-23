31º

PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Click2Pins.com submissions as shared on Dec. 23, 2022. (Click2Pins.com, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it.

Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)

jbriley7

Ice cold wind whipping across Towne Lake in Cypress.

Cypress
Ory

Water fountain in Katy. Wind was high and made interesting formations at base.

Katy
Velma Gonzaba

Backyard pool, Timberwood area

San Antonio
Pins User

Steam on the water at 7:00 am

Galveston
mptrinity

Lake Livingston Trinity

Trinity
Susan H.

Icicles in Sea Isle’

Galveston
Pins User

Keeping the back flow valve warm with an insulated cooler. Learned this last year from Channel 2!

Spring
Tom S

Outdoor faucet set to drip overnight. Created upside down icicle and ice is not touching the faucet!!

Porter
David Smelscer

Left a sprinkler on last nite Angleton

Angleton
millie69

Birth bath. Rigsby & 410

San Antonio
DJ Mike

Good morning from Lake Conroe

Montgomery
Ronnie74
San Antonio
Natalie Bechtol

Swimming pool fountains

Houston
Sandy Williams

Beautiful icicles on my fountain

Spring
Sandy Williams

Fountain of icicles

Spring
Pins User

Rae is relaxing inside of the house instead of cold weather outside 😊

San Antonio
Pins User

My courtyard fountain - What a Christmas suprise ❄️

Jacinto City
PineIslandNan

Neighborhood pier on Lake Livingston

Livingston
Bonnie Mineo

A little touch of Jack Frost at The Grand Galvez , Galveston this am .

Galveston

