PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it.
Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
jbriley7
Ice cold wind whipping across Towne Lake in Cypress.
Ory
Water fountain in Katy. Wind was high and made interesting formations at base.
Velma Gonzaba
Backyard pool, Timberwood area
Pins User
Steam on the water at 7:00 am
mptrinity
Lake Livingston Trinity
Susan H.
Icicles in Sea Isle’
Pins User
Keeping the back flow valve warm with an insulated cooler. Learned this last year from Channel 2!
Tom S
Outdoor faucet set to drip overnight. Created upside down icicle and ice is not touching the faucet!!
David Smelscer
Left a sprinkler on last nite Angleton
millie69
Birth bath. Rigsby & 410
DJ Mike
Good morning from Lake Conroe
Ronnie74
Natalie Bechtol
Swimming pool fountains
Sandy Williams
Beautiful icicles on my fountain
Sandy Williams
Fountain of icicles
Pins User
Rae is relaxing inside of the house instead of cold weather outside 😊
Pins User
My courtyard fountain - What a Christmas suprise ❄️
PineIslandNan
Neighborhood pier on Lake Livingston
Bonnie Mineo
A little touch of Jack Frost at The Grand Galvez , Galveston this am .
