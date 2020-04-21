9 date ideas for Houston couples during social distancing and coronavirus

HOUSTON – Dating during social distancing and coronavirus can be a bit complicated without concerts, sporting events, movie theatres, restaurants or bars to go to, but it is not impossible.

So if you’re in much need of some inspiration to spend some quality time with your partner and fuel the spark in your relationship, we have created a list of nine date ideas you can do either from home or around the city.

It’s important to remember to follow social distancing guidelines and preventative methods if you decide to go outdoors with your significant other.

1. Get artsy

How about painting along with a glass of wine?

You can shop for paint, canvases, brushes and other needed materials online and get them delivered to your home or you can pick up a mini to-go painting kit from Arts Wine & Glass. The studio is selling mini “to-go” art kits for $19.95.

You can choose from a variety of themes including African elephant, Serengeti evening, aurora borealis, heart 2 heart and baby Yoda. Each kit comes with paints, a brush, a pre-sketched canvas and instructions. The studio also has to-go pottery kits available, which you can pick up through curbside.

If you don’t already have some wine at home you can also pick some up or get it delivered.

2. Have a picnic

Switch up eating at the dinner table and have a picnic in your backyard or at a Buffalo Bayou Park. You can make sandwiches, cut up some fruit or order takeout from your favorite local restaurant then sit back, relax and enjoy the nice weather, Houston’s downtown skyline and your lovely date of course.

3. Create an in-home pub crawl

Pick certain rooms in the house and choose a different theme, cocktail and special snack for each for your in-home pub crawl.

You can do this during the weekend when local and international DJ’s go live via Instagram and Facebook, to have a different music genre playing in each room.

And if neither of you makes the cut as bartenders you can get booze to-go from these Houston restaurants or pick up a gallon of daiquiri to-go from any of the Candy Shack locations in Houston.

Thanks go out to one of our KPRC viewers who shared this awesome idea.

4. Take a virtual tour of a Houston museum

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Houston Museum of Natural Science are offering virtual museum tours and online exhibitions of their renowned collections.

If both of you are up for a virtual road trip out of Houston to check out a different museum in the state, click here to see other e-museums in Texas.

5. Froyo and a walk

Pick up some frozen yogurt at Tree House Craft Coffee and Frozen Yogurt and then head over to Nottingham Park for a walk. The park is only a 3-minute drive from the shop. Or you can head over to Arthur Storey Park or Memorial Park which are about 15 minutes away.

6. Get active

Go bike riding or running together around your neighborhood or at the nearest park.

7. Have a movie night

You can never go wrong with some popcorn and a good movie. If you’re up to watching a movie that’s over 3 hours long, we’ve compiled a list of 30 three-hours-plus movies perfect for housebound couples.

8. Binge-watch a show

If you’re in search of a new show to binge-watch and you have any of the following streaming services, we’ve compiled the best shows to watch with your loved one. Just click on the one service provider you have to access the list of shows: Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access and Disney Plus.

9. Learn some new dance moves

Sharpen your dance skills or learn some new moves along with your partner through virtual classes.

You can search for any type of dance class on Youtube including two-stepping and salsa or you can learn some contemporary dancing from local instructors from The Institute of Contemporary Dance Houston, who are live streaming free classes for people of all ages via Facebook and Youtube.

If you’ve came up with other creative date ideas share them with us in the comments!