SUPPORT LOCAL: Art Class and Wine Glass plans to come out of coronavirus pandemic Houston Strong

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

Owner Corina Vanderoef received her fine art degree but chose to do the ‘corporate’ gig as a graphic designer for big-box retailers such as Academy Sports & Outdoors and Sun & Ski Sports for many years. With long hours and stressful deadlines, she decided to start her own paint and sip business in the evenings. After opening a tiny art studio and moonlighting for a year as an art instructor, she quit her regular job and made the leap to full-time as a woman-owned small business.

Where is Art Class & Wine Glass located?

One studio is located in the Willowbrook Pavilion off of Tomball Parkway and the second is located at The Marquee on Silber Road off of Interstate-10.

What does Art Class & Wine Glass offer?

Art Class & Wine Glass offers paint and pottery-painting classes, private lessons taught by Corina, and hosts BYOB painting classes and birthday and team-building parties.

How is Art Class & Wine Glass dealing with current challenges?

"Family-owned and operated by local artist Corina Vanderoef and her husband Robert, we are looking at trying to keep our doors open after surviving the Recession several years ago and of course a couple of hurricanes here in Houston. We are Houston Strong.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by purchasing a to-go art kit or a gift card for future visits.

Visit Art Class & Wine Glass on Facebook for more information.