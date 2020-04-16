The Best Shows on CBS All Access to Binge-Watch Now

CBS All Access is the Eye network’s subscription-based on-demand platform, featuring a mix of original programming as well as a deep vault of past CBS hits and classic TV series. Since launching in October 2014, the streaming service has given longtime Star Trek fans two new series within the franchise, spun off The Good Wife fan-favorite Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) into her own series and revitalized The Twilight Zone for a whole new generation.

Now, with people across the country looking for things to binge-watch after being forced to shelter in place or encouraged to practice social distancing, ET has put together a guide to the best TV shows currently streaming on CBS All Access.

Sign up for CBS All Access here.

Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place

Seasons: 10 (BH); 7 (MP)

If there are two primetime soaps that defined the ‘90s, it’s producer Aaron Spelling’s two ensemble dramas about the interwoven and very complicated lives of the affluent and sexy high school teens and late twentysomethings of Los Angeles, California. The two are paired here because Kelly Taylor’s (Jennie Garth) boyfriend Jake Hanson (Grant Snow) first appeared on Beverly Hills before spinning off on Melrose Place.

Watch both series here.

Watch Beverly Hills, 90210 here andMelrose Place here.

Cheers

Seasons: 11

Before Friends there was Cheers, a longtime staple of NBC’s “Must-See TV” Thursday night lineup about a cozy bar where not only did “everyone know your name,” but friends and coworkers alike gathered for weekly trials and tribulations about love, work and life in Boston.

Watch Cheers here.

Danger Mouse

Seasons: 11

There’s no better parody of the longrunning James Bond franchise than this animated series about the greatest secret agent and his clumsy sidekick who are constantly at odds with Baron Greenback.

Watch Danger Mouse here.

The Good Fight and The Good Wife

Seasons: 4 (TGF); 7 (TGW)

After seven seasons of following Alicia Florrick’s (Julianna Marguiles) return to the law and balancing life in the spotlight as the wife of a scorned politician, creators Robert and Michelle King turned their focus to Alicia’s mentor Diana. The esteemed lawyer now leads a spinoff, which sees her navigating the new normal in a post-Trump America.

Watch The Good Fight here and The Good Wife here.

I Love Lucy

Seasons: 6

All six seasons of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s classic sitcom about newlyweds living in the city can only be found on the streaming platform. No matter how many times you’ve seen iconic moments like the candy conveyor belt or the oversized loaf of bread or Lucy’s wahhhhhhhs, the show always makes you LOL.

Watch I Love Lucy here.

Star Trek: The Original Series, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Enterprise, Picard, The Next Generation and Voyager

Seasons: 3 (TOS), 7 (DS9), 2 (DIS), 4 (ENT), 1 (PIC), 7 (TNG), 7 (VOY)

There’s no shortage of Star Trek available on CBS All Access with the entire TV franchise -- even Shorts and The Animated Series -- all streaming. The most recent installments include two seasons of Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh, and Picard, marking Patrick Stewart’s return as the formidable, now-retired captain of Starfleet.

Watch all the Star Trek series here.

Survivor

Seasons: 40

There’s no greater reality show than Survivor, which set the template for an entire genre of TV and continues to outshine the many, many imitators that followed. Hosted by Jeff Probst, each season sees a new crop of “survivors” as they outwit, outplay, outlast each other for $1 million.

Watch all of Survivor here.

The Twilight Zone

Seasons: 5 (original); 1 (reboot)

Without the 1959 original, there would be no Lost, Black Mirror or even Get Out. The anthology series about characters dealing with disturbing or unusual events influenced a whole generation of Hollywood’s most prominent writers and producers like Damon Lindelof, J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele. The latter is behind the 2019 reboot, which has been renewed for a second season.

Watch the original Twilight Zone here and the reboot series here.

Wings

Seasons: 8

First premiering in 1990, the hit comedy followed two brothers -- Joe and Brian Hackett -- who ran a one-plane commuter service out of a small Nantucket airport, which had no shortage of eccentric personalities. The series also shared the same universe as Cheers, with characters sometimes crossing over in special appearances.

Watch Wings here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Good Fight' Season 4 Is More 'Zany' Than Ever, Sarah Steele Says (Exclusive)

'Star Trek: Picard': What You Need to Know Before Diving Into the CBS All Access Series

'Star Trek: Discovery': Sonequa Martin-Green and Ethan Peck on Welcoming Spock (Exclusive)