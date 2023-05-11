Texans schedule: First game on road against Ravens, Lamar Jackson; no prime-time games designated

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 02: Houston Texans chairman and CEO introduce DeMeco Ryans as head coach at NRG Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Before Cal McNair teed off at the Texans’ annual charity golf tournament on Monday, he spent several minutes discussing an upgraded roster and a productive offseason headlined by hiring former Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans as head coach.

“You just have to look at the roster, and I think it’s a better roster this year,” McNair said. “Very competitive. I see a lot of progress, a lot of good things on the way. We think we had a good offseason.”

However, the NFL schedule-makers didn’t display the same confidence in the Texans’ competitiveness or national relevance after three consecutive losing seasons. The Texans weren’t designated for any prime-time games when the full regular-season schedule was announced Thursday night. That could change under flex scheduling later in the season depending on how the Texans perform.

The Texans, 3-13-1 a year ago under former coach Lovie Smith, will test their overhauled roster on Sept. 10 when they open the season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens and former NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Their first home game is Sept. 17 against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts, followed by a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans have the sixth-easiest NFL schedule as their opponents finished a combined 103-133-1 last season, a 43.4 winning percentage.

The Texans have a solidly-placed bye week on Oct. 22.

A potentially intriguing matchup is set for Oct. 29 on the road against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a former Heisman Trophy winner, first overall, one selection before the Texans drafted Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Texans’ revamped defense, led by Ryans, the architect of the San Francisco 49ers’ top-ranked defense last season when he was named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, will be tested on Dec. 10 against New York Jets veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a former NFL MVP traded from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

Former Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was traded a year ago at his request after a legal controversy involving multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct that have been settled, faces his former team on Dec. 24 when the Cleveland Browns visit NRG Stadium.

The Texans’ preseason schedule starts on Aug. 10 on the road against the New England Patriots followed by a home game on Aug. 19 against the Miami Dolphins and concludes Aug. 27 against the New Orleans Saints on the road.

Just like last season, the Texans’ regular-season finale is on the road against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“We’ll play anyone, anywhere, so let’s go,” McNair said Monday. “We’ll play out here on the golf course or in the parking lot.”

Texans 2023 schedule:

Sept. 10 at Baltimore Ravens CBS Noon

Sept. 17 Indianapolis Colts FOX Noon

Sept. 24 at Jacksonville Jaguars FOX Noon

Oct. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers CBS Noon

Oct. 8 at Atlanta Falcons FOX Noon

Oct. 15 New Orleans Saints FOX Noon

Oct. 22 Bye

Oct. 29 at Carolina Panthers FOX Noon

Nov. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers CBS Noon

Nov. 12 at Cincinnati Bengals CBS Noon

Nov. 19 Arizona Cardinals CBS Noon

Nov. 26 Jacksonville Jaguars CBS Noon

Dec. 3 Denver Broncos CBS 3:05 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Tennessee Titans CBS Noon

Dec. 24 Cleveland Browns CBS Noon

Dec. 31 Tennessee Titans FOX Noon

TBD at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD

