Watch: Texans Charity Golf Classic 2023

Houston Texans players, coaches, executives and Legends hit the golf course today for the 20th Annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic.

More than 30 groups shot for bragging rights of the best round and to raise money for the Houston Texans Foundation. Texans celebrities included Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, General Manager Nick Caserio, Texans President Greg Grissom, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik, Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross, Texans players, Texans Legends and more.

The tournament is expected to raise $410,000 this year, contributing to the more than $45.3 million raised for the Houston Texans Foundation since its inception in 2002.