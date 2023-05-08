Texans raise more than $415,000 for charity at 20th annual golf tournament

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 02: Houston Texans chairman and CEO introduce DeMeco Ryans as head coach at NRG Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

#Texans Nick Caserio hits $10,000 putt to be donated by McNair family at annual charity golf tournament @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/jRJP0A5Dke — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 8, 2023

HOUSTON – Nick Caserio sank the putt, kicking off the Texans’ 20th annual charity golf tournament with a successful shot.

That shot boosted the amount raised for the team’s charitable foundation by $15,000 with $10,000 donated by the McNair family and an additional $5,000 given by the Texans’ general manager. The team raised a total of more than $415,000 as of Monday afternoon.

“We’re breaking records here,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “That will go for the kids and making the world a better place.”

The golf tournament was started by the late Texans owner and founder Bob McNair.

“It was one of his favorite events,” McNair said. “It’s a win-win. The folks that play in it have a lot of fun. The players that play in it have a lot of fun. And we’re doing good for the community. So, it’s a triple win. It’s been a real honor to keep it going.”

Added Hannah McNair, the Texans charitable foundation vice president: “This was Bob’s favorite, so to continue that legacy is really fun.”

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans played in this golf tournament several times when he was a Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive captain for the AFC South franchise.

“This is an outstanding event,” Ryans said. “It’s fun to be here and support the youth here in Houston. Our Houston Texans foundation has done an outstanding job for the past 20 years of being supportive of the kids in our community. We’re all blessed to be in a position where we can reach back out and help others.

“That’s what it’s all about, reaching out and pulling others up and being good people in the community. We want good guys on our team and we want them to understand the importance of being outstanding young men in the community. So, it’s not football all the time. It’s about being good human beings.”