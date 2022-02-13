A look at the women's curling standings at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Sitting a perfect 5-0 through six sessions of play, Switzerland remains at the top of the women’s curling standings at the 2022 Games.

The Swiss team, skipped by Alina Paetz, is outscoring opponents 37-26 and is coming off of an 8-4 win over Canada on Sunday.

Switzerland has four games remaining, three of which will come against teams in the top half of the leaderboard. They’ll next face Sweden on Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET, and finish round robin play with games against Team USA, South Korea, and No. 2 ranked Japan.

Japan is currently 3-1 in Olympic play, their lone loss coming to Sweden in Game 1. Since then, Satsuki Fujisawa’s team has rattled off three straight victories over Canada, Denmark, and the team from the Russian Olympic Committee.

Ad

Behind Switzerland and Japan are three teams all sitting 3-2 and tied for third in the standings: Great Britain, Sweden, and Team USA.

The U.S. team started 3-0, but has dropped back-to-back contests to GBR and Sweden. Tabitha Peterson’s team has two games remaining against teams ranked higher than them in the standings. They’ll next play No. 6 ranked South Korea, and will follow with games against Switzerland, Canada, and Japan.

SEE MORE: U.S. women's curling team hoping for ice cream and a bounce back after two losses

Women's curling standings

1 - Switzerland (5-0)

2 - Japan (3-1)

3 - Great Britain (3-2)

3 – Sweden (3-2)

3 – USA (3-2)

6 – South Korea (2-2)

7 – China (2-3)

8 – Canada (1-3)

9 – Denmark (1-4)

10 – ROC (0-4)