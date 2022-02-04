Ski jumping competition begins at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Ski jumping at the 2022 Winter Olympics kicks off with the men’s individual normal hill qualification and the women’s individual normal hill final. Athletes will compete from the brand new ZhangJiakou Ski Jump Center, nicknamed “Snow Ruyi” for its resemblance of a Chinese talisman called a Ruyi scepter.

Expected to bullet down the ramp in the men’s individual normal Hill event is USA’s Kevin Bickner. The Wauconda, Illinois native will make his second Olympic debut after an impressive 2018 run in the men’s normal hill in PyeongChang. Following Bickner’s glide to his Olympic berth, he will face Norwegian competitors including silver 2018 medalist Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johanssen, also virally known as “The Flying Mustache.”

With Austrian ski jumping powerhouse Marita Kramer out of the Games after failing to recover from a positive COVID-19 test and previous 2018 gold medalist Maren Lundby pulling out of the Games, up and coming U.S. ski jumper Anna Hoffmann gets her big break on the ramp. Joining Team USA late as the sixth alternate, 21-year-old Hoffmann earns her Olympic berth and chance to win her first Olympic hardware.

As competition for the individual normal hill events gets underway, ski jumpers will be scored based on distance jumped, style points earned and whether they reached or exceeded the K-point, the target for landing. In comparison to a large hill K-point of about 120 meters, normal hill events have a K-point of 90 meters.

The men’s individual normal hill qualification will begin on Feb 5. at 12:15 a.m. EST and the women’s individual normal hill qualification will begin on Feb. 5 at 4:45 a.m. EST.

