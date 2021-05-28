Thrust the Process: Embiid pays tribute to WWE stars

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after being fouled during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

With support from WWE’s resident good-time guys, Joel Embiid has channeled his inner wrestler and learned to Thrust the Process.

As the Philadelphia crowd roared, the 76ers’ NBA MVP candidate mimicked a crude Degeneration X chop after he was fouled in a Game 2 victory over Washington. Embiid has long expressed his wrestling fandom and members of the Hall of Fame wrestling stable have noticed. “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels and Triple H -- best known these days as WWE executive Paul Levesque -- tweeted their shoutouts of the honorary DX member.

”…and if you’re not down with that!!!!” Michaels tweeted.

Wrestling fans know the rest of that catchphrase.

“I mentioned that in the past, DX is my favorite. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were my favorite wrestlers,” Embiid said after he scored 22 points against the Wizards. “Obviously, the group was also my favorite, and that’s what they used to do. When the refs called the and-1, it just makes sense to combine the both of them and just enjoy myself.”

At 7 feet, Embiid truly might be DX’s biggest fan.

Levesque, WWE EVP of global talent strategy and development, said Embiid had “excellent” form when he chopped and thrusted on his back.

“We might have to make a trip there. I’ll have Shawn give him some tips,” Levesque said by phone Friday.

