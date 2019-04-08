News 2 Know: Pasadena recovering after tornado, Solange out of Coachella and more

Good monday Morning! It's a news week, and though people in some hard-hit areas are still recovering, the sun is here to stay for the next few days.
Today is National Empanada Day, so find your favorite place and enjoy a few (or several) of these goodness-filled pastries.
Today's Weather
The rain is out of the picture for the week after Sunday's severe storms. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Trending right now
Pasadena area high school closed due to tornado damage
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF 1 tornado touched down Sunday evening in Pasadena. Read more >
Local News
Four armed juveniles arrested after carjacking crime spree, police say
Four juveniles are in custody after a crime spree in southwest Houston. According to police, the spree started when four armed boys carjacked a pizza delivery man on Deering Drive and Beltway 8 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Read more >
Woman claims man exposed himself, threw rock at vehicle at White Oak Bayou
Harris County Constable Precinct 1 is investigating after a report of indecent exposure at White Oak Bayou. Read more >
Texas News
Solange Knowles is out of Coachella
Solange Knowles will not be performing at this year's Coachella Music and Arts Festival after all. The music festival's official Twitter account announced the news Sunday night. Read more >
National News
USPS unveils stamp dedicated to George H.W. Bush
The United States Postal Service unveiled its latest stamp honoring the late George H.W. Bush. Read more >
National Champs
Baylor Lady Bears beat Notre Dame 82-81
For the third time under legendary head coach Kim Mulkey, the Baylor Lady Bears (37-1) are the national champions. Baylor outlasted Notre Dame 82-81, for the title Sunday night in Tampa. Read more >
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.