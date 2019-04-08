News 2 Know: Pasadena recovering after tornado, Solange out of Coachella and more

Good monday Morning! It's a news week, and though people in some hard-hit areas are still recovering, the sun is here to stay for the next few days.

Today is National Empanada Day, so find your favorite place and enjoy a few (or several) of these goodness-filled pastries.

Today's Weather

The rain is out of the picture for the week after Sunday's severe storms. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF 1 tornado touched down Sunday evening in Pasadena. Read more >

Local News

KPRC Four juveniles are in custody after a crime spree in southwest Houston.

Four juveniles are in custody after a crime spree in southwest Houston. According to police, the spree started when four armed boys carjacked a pizza delivery man on Deering Drive and Beltway 8 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Read more >

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 is investigating after a report of indecent exposure at White Oak Bayou. Read more >

Texas News

Solange Knowles will not be performing at this year's Coachella Music and Arts Festival after all. The music festival's official Twitter account announced the news Sunday night. Read more >

National News

USPS U.S. Postal Service reveals new Forever stamp design honoring former President George H.W. Bush.

The United States Postal Service unveiled its latest stamp honoring the late George H.W. Bush. Read more >

National Champs

For the third time under legendary head coach Kim Mulkey, the Baylor Lady Bears (37-1) are the national champions. Baylor outlasted Notre Dame 82-81, for the title Sunday night in Tampa. Read more >

