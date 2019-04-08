Former Alief ISD teacher accused of sexually abusing young girls

HOUSTON - A former Alief Independent School District teacher is accused of inappropriately touching students on multiple occasions.

Jorge E. Castellon, 51, was charged with improper relations and indecency with a child at Best Elementary School.

The investigation began on Dec. 18, 2018, after a student's mother told Alief ISD Police Department that her daughter was causing self-harm, according to court documents. When police asked the girl why, she stated that Castellon sexually abused her in second grade in 2016 at Best Elementary School when she was 9 years old, according to court records. The girl told police that he would touch her in genitals and sit her on his lap multiple times and that students witnessed the behavior, according to court documents.

After police started to investigate, records showed Castellon was a teacher at the time of the alleged abuse and that two additional girls made claims that they were touched inappropriately touched by Castellon during a summer session during the 2013/2014 school year, according to court records. The girls said Castellon would rub and touch them across their legs and chest, massage their shoulders and always wanted to hug them, according to court records.

Alief human resources conducted an investigation and found the girls allegations to be insufficient evidence to go forward with those charges, according to court records. Castellon denied all allegations the two girls made and resigned that school year and worked at Fort Bend Independent School District, according to court documents.

On Jan. 10, investigators interviewed those two girls who made the previous allegations against Castellon and told investigators that he touched them inappropriately and made them feel uncomfortable, according to court records. Investigators also interviewed students from the girl's class who possibly witnessed the abuse.

According to court documents, a student told investigators that she saw Castellon touching two different girls on several occasions. When police tried to reach out to Castellon for an interview, he refused to come and give a statement, officials said.

Castellon has not been arrested.

Alief ISD released the following statement:

"An investigation by Alief ISD and the Alief ISD Police Department of a recent allegation of improper conduct by a former Alief ISD teacher, has resulted in the Harris County District Attorney accepting felony charges against the teacher.

"Although the teacher has not been an employee of Alief ISD since the 2015 school year, the district’s foremost priority is to ensure all allegations of improper conduct are thoroughly investigated."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.