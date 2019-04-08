Here comes the sun: Sunday storms give way to gorgeous week

HOUSTON - After a stormy Sunday, with a confirmed tornado in Pasadena and multiple reports of tree damage, power line damage and fence damage, the weather is taking a turn for the better.

Gray skies Monday morning will move out and give way to gorgeous sunshine Monday afternoon.

Enjoy temperatures in the 80s Monday afternoon with low humidity.

Weather will be gorgeous all week long. There will be cool mornings in the 60s, with warm afternoons in the low to mid-80s.

Unfortunately, the next storm on the horizon right now is in the forecast for Saturday.

There are early signs that strong storms could be an issue this weekend, but being far out in the forecast there is plenty of time to watch for the potential of more spring storms.

