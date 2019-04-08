Health warning: Man with measles ate at College Station restaurant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas health officials sent out a warning for anyone who ate at a popular restaurant in College Station just over a week ago.

A customer who ate there has since been confirmed to have the measles.

The man was visiting from Indiana and was a customer at the Chuy's on Harvey Road on March 29.

Many Houston families have students who go to Texas A&M.

The Indiana Department of Health put out the original alert, then the Texas Department of State Health Services notified the Brazos County Health District.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.