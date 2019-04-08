Accused Santa Fe High School shooter taken into federal custody

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is suspected of being the shooter at Sante Fe High School in Texas on May 18, 2018.

HOUSTON - The teen accused of orchestrating the Santa Fe shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 injured in 2018 has been taken into custody by federal agents, according to authorities.

Officials said federal agents arrived at the Galveston County Jail Monday and took Dimitrios Pagourtzis into custody.

According to Pagourtzis' attorney, the 17-year-old will face federal charges. However, it is unclear what those charges are.

The federal arrest comes just weeks after federal prosecutors announced they would not be pursuing federal charges against Pagourtzis.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.