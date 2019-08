HOUSTON - At least one person was killed Sunday morning in a multivehicle crash on the North Freeway, according to Houston police.

Police said at least six vehicles were involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of I-45 near West Road.

The southbound lanes were closed due to the crash.

It's not clear what caused the crash or how many others were injured.

