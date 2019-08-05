Post Oak Little League eliminated 5-0 by Oklahoma team

HOUSTON - Another trip to Williamsport was not in the cards for the boys from the Post Oak Little League.

Their impressive journey ended Sunday in Waco in the Southwest regional when they were beaten by the team from Oklahoma 5-0.

Post Oak lost the night before to Louisiana 4-1. This group had been together for several seasons and won state titles for each of the last three seasons at the 9U, 10U and 11U levels and won it again this year as 12-year-olds.

The Post Oak Little League team in 2018 made it to the Little League World Series last season where they won their opening game before falling in their next two contests to be eliminated.

