Man kills pregnant wife by stabbing her at least 20 times, police say

PASADENA, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after authorities said he stabbed his pregnant wife to death on Saturday.

Alex Guajardo, 22, of Pasadena, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 20-year-old Caitlynne Guajardo. He had just been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond after he was accused of killing the family cat and hitting his wife in the face.

What happened

On Saturday, police said Alex Guajardo called 911 about 4 p.m. and told police he had killed his wife and needed help.

When officers arrived at the apartment in the 1900 block of Southmore Avenue, authorities said Alex Guajardo came out and was covered in blood.

Police said he admitted to killing his wife and that she was inside the apartment.

Caitlynne Guajardo was found inside the apartment with at least 20 stab wounds, including several to her abdomen and one to her throat, police said.

She was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

GoFundMe Caitlynne Guajardo

Caitlynne Guajardo was four months pregnant at the time of the stabbing.

Police said Alex Guajardo told them that he killed Caitlynne Guajardo over marital issues, and said he stabbed her in the stomach because he didn't want another man to raise his child.

Out on bond

On May 5, Alex Guajardo was arrested and charged with DWI -- second offense and failure to stop and give information. He was released on a PR bond, according to police.

On the Wednesday before the stabbing, Guajardo was arrested for and charged with assault of a family member after police said Caitlynne Guajardo told them he hit her in the face. Police said they initially showed up at the Guajardos apartment after Caitlynne Guajardo called them around 6:30 a.m. after finding the family's pet cat dead in a kennel. The cat was in a bag of liquid, police said. Caitlynne Guajardo told police that Alex Guajardo admitted to killing the cat.

Alex Guajardo was arrested after Caitlynne Guajardo told police that he hit her in the face two days prior, according to authorities.

He was released from jail a day later after posting bond, according to authorities.

Pasadena police Chief Josh Bruegger was upset that Alex Guajardo's release didn't include a no-contact order.

How to help

Caitlynne Guajardo's family set up a GoFundMe account to help raise funds to help the family provide a proper memorial and burial. The money will also help support Caitlynne Guajardo's surviving 8-month-old daughter.

