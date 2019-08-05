New charge filed against Derion Vence in connection with Maleah Davis' death

Derion Vence, who initially reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis missing, was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail in May on suspicion of tampering with a human corpse, according to police.

HOUSTON - An additional charge was filed Monday against Derion Vence in connection with the death of Maleah Davis.

Vence, 27, has been held in jail since May 11, when he was arrested on a tampering with evidence charge related to the 4-year-old girl’s corpse.

Vence, who has been described by family members as Maleah’s stepfather, has also been charged with intentionally causing serious bodily injury to a child on top of his previous charge.

The charge is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to life in prison.

Vence reported Maleah missing May 4. According to investigators, Vence said he, Maleah and her younger brother were attacked the day before when he stopped to check a damaged tire. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were gone.

Maleah’s body was found May 31 in Arkansas. Community activist Quanell X said Vence confessed to him that Maleah’s death was the result of an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.

Investigators said that Maleah died by homicidal violence.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office released a statement:

Derion Vence was charged Monday with a first-degree felony, punishable by up to life in prison, in the death of four-year-old Maleah Davis, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday.

The charge of intentionally causing serious bodily injury to a child comes after Vence, 27, was previously charged with the crime of tampering with a corpse.

Maleah’s remains were recovered in Arkansas and brought back to Houston, where the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences completed an autopsy, recently finalized and forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

After a review of all of the evidence, including the autopsy results, prosecutors determined there was sufficient evidence to charge Vence with intentionally and knowingly causing seriously bodily injury to a child younger than 15 years of age.

The case was investigated by Houston Police.

The first-degree felony filed Monday carries a penalty of five to 99 years or life in prison.

Vence has previously been charged in connection with Maleah’s death with tampering with a corpse, a second-degree felony that carries a penalty of two to 20 years in prison. That charge remains in place.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.