Benches clear during brawl at Sugar Land Skeeters game

Members of the Sugar Land Skeeters and the Lancaster Barnstormers rush the field during a fight at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas, on Aug. 4, 2019.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The dugout benches cleared Saturday at Constellation Field in Sugar Land as players brawled after a wild pitch.

The Sugar Land Skeeters trailed 8-0 against the Lancaster Barnstormers in the 8th inning when Barnstormers outfileder Devon Torrence was hit by a Sugar Land pitch.

The Barnstormers started yelling at the Skeeters and Sugar Land catcher Albert Cordero walked towards the yelling Lancaster bench. Soon, players on both sides rushed onto the field.

Video of the game posted on YouTube showed plenty of yelling and shoving. There even appeared to be a few fists flying before some players could be seen scuffling on the ground.

After about six minutes, coaches and umpires were able to break up the melee.

The Skeeters lost 8-1.

They'll play the Barnstormers again Sunday night.

