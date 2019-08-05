Jury deliberations begin in David Temple retrial

HOUSTON - Jurors in the David Temple retrial began deliberations Monday.

Closing arguments began at 10 a.m. Monday and ended around 4 p.m.

The retiral has lasted nearly a month.

Temple is charged with murder in connection with the January 1999 slaying of his wife. He was convicted of the crime in 2007, but that conviction was overturned in 2016 and he was granted a retrial.

Prosecutors have used testimony from the family of Temple’s wife and neighbors to paint a picture of a man who was verbally abusive to his wife and establish a timeline that puts him at the center of the crime.

Defense attorneys used testimony from Temple’s father to poke holes in that timeline and cast suspicion on a 16-year-old neighbor.

