HOUSTON - Someone has died after a crash in northwest Harris County after a tractor trailer hauling cars crashed on FM 2920 at Hegar Road.

LifeFlight is enroute to the scene. Harris County authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Update on FM 2920: eastbound and westbound lanes of FM 2920, between Hager & Roberts are shut down for now. Avoid this area. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 5, 2019

UPDATE: Deputies confirm that one person has now died as a result of this crash. PIO is en route to the scene to provide additional updates. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 5, 2019

Deputies are on the scene of major multi-vehicle crash at FM 2920 and Hagar Rd. involving a tractor trailer hauling cars. LifeFlight is en route. Drivers should avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/PFU37I29H9 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 5, 2019

