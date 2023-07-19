6-year-old girl who bit man during attempted kidnapping honored by police in Florida

MIAMI – A 6-year-old girl was honored by the Miami Police Department on Tuesday after she bit and escaped from a man suspected of trying to kidnap her outside her apartment complex.

Police said the incident happened in early July. Miami police said the suspect, Leonardo Vanegas, scoped out the apartment complex and then later grabbed Lyric, but she fought with all her might -- including biting him -- which caused him to drop her, according to WPLG.

“He picked me up, and then he slapped me,” she said at the time. “Then, he threw me on the floor and started running.”

During the special event on Tuesday, Lyric received a new bicycle, a doll, and her very own police badge, WPLG reported.

The girl said she wants to be a police officer in the future to help protect her community. Her father also told WPLG with tear-filled eyes that he is glad to have his daughter with him.