$500K bond set: 13-year-old girl kidnapped at gunpoint, possibly sexually assaulted by man in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged following the kidnapping and assault of a 13-year-old girl on Friday in north Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Lyndell Horton, 24, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Constable deputies responded to a location in the 16900 block of Northchase Driver in regard to a tip about the teen girl being with an older man.

Responding deputies said they found Horton with the juvenile at the location and began investigating. Deputies learned that the girl was kidnapped and threatened at gunpoint by the suspect.

Investigators also learned while the teen was being held against her will, she was assaulted and possibly sexually assaulted by Horton, according to constable deputies.

Horton was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Additional charges may be filed at a later time, pending further investigation