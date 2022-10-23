85º

Wrong way driver in Slingshot crashes through 4 vehicles in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A man is in the hospital after he plowed through four vehicles with his slingshot while driving the wrong way in northwest Harris County, deputies say (KPRC)

Deputies responded to the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m.

The man, driving a Slingshot, was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of FM 529 when he struck four oncoming vehicles along the way. He was airlifted to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.

No one else involved in the crash was injured. Drivers of the four vehicles cooperated with investigators.

Deputies do not know if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

