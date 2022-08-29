81º

1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was transported to the hospital after an apparent shooting in New Caney. (KPRC)

NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday.

It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m.

Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said at least six people reportedly attacked an individual in the Lost Lakes Subdivision. At some point, shots were fired within the group, striking a man.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man laying down on the road. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Another man was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies said a large amount of blood was found on a vehicle several miles away from where the shooting took place.

